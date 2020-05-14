Irvin H Boese (Goessel) passed away April 24, 2020 at Newton Medical center. He was born September 20, 1931 in Marion county to Jacob and Anna (Goertz) Boese. Siblings at the home included Arthur, Martha, and Johnny.



Irvin was busy all of his life, leaving home at an early age, he got a job putting up silos. Eventually driving a truck and finding he loved the work with that. He drove for companies like Graves, Dalke, Hehr, and others. He was married to Edmah (Pankratz) Banman May 10, 1955. Edmah brought her daughter Janell into the marriage. Together, Irvin and Edmah had a daughter, Nancy (Leroy Schmidt).



Irvin was always ready to help his neighbors and anyone else in the community with yard work or whatever else he could.

He was preceded in death by wife Edmah, sister Martha, and brother Johnny.



Celebration of his life will be held at a later time. Memorials may be sent to the Bethesda Home in Goessel, Kansas.