J. Courtney Hiebert, 85, passed away early August 2019. He was born April 28, 1934, in Hillsboro to Ron F. and Matilda (Schmidt) Hiebert. He married Beverly Miller on June 6, 1958, in Newton; she survives of the home.
Their union was blessed with four children: Quinton, Marva, Lori and Jay.
He was very committed to his faith growing up in First Mennonite Church in Newton, and later as part of the Newton Church of the Brethren and then Golden Plains Free Methodist Church.
Courtney served in the National Guard for 10 years, which helped him pay for his college education. He worked as an employee at Beechcraft for 41 years.
Courtney's passion was woodworking and he was an active member of the Southwest Tool Club. He worked with a variety of lumber, but if you wanted the best it had to be walnut. It seemed he had an endless supply of walnut stuck in every nook and cranny of his workshop, basement, garage and even attic.
Courtney and Beverly also loved to travel, visiting all 50 states and 24 countries.
Courtney is survived by his wife of 61 years, Beverly; son Quinton and his wife Sammy Hiebert of Bridge Creek, Oklahoma; daughter, Marva Hiebert of Newton; daughter, Lori and her husband Fred Seron of McPherson; son, Jay and his wife Mary Hiebert of Fayetteville, Arkansas; and sister, Nancy and her husband Melvin Pauls of Newton. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Blake Hiebert, Katy Hiebert and her husband Richard Surber, Joseph Hiebert, Liam Seron and Mary Elizabeth Hiebert.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 10, 2019) at Golden Plains Free Methodist Church, rural Newton, with Pastor Jeanne Bergren presiding. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday (Aug. 9, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Newton.
Memorials are suggested to Golden Plains Free Methodist Church in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Aug. 8, 2019