Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Petersen Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Golden Plains Free Methodist Church
Newton, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for J. Courtney Hiebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Courtney Hiebert


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. Courtney Hiebert Obituary
J. Courtney Hiebert, 85, passed away early August 2019. He was born April 28, 1934, in Hillsboro to Ron F. and Matilda (Schmidt) Hiebert. He married Beverly Miller on June 6, 1958, in Newton; she survives of the home.

Their union was blessed with four children: Quinton, Marva, Lori and Jay.

He was very committed to his faith growing up in First Mennonite Church in Newton, and later as part of the Newton Church of the Brethren and then Golden Plains Free Methodist Church.

Courtney served in the National Guard for 10 years, which helped him pay for his college education. He worked as an employee at Beechcraft for 41 years.

Courtney's passion was woodworking and he was an active member of the Southwest Tool Club. He worked with a variety of lumber, but if you wanted the best it had to be walnut. It seemed he had an endless supply of walnut stuck in every nook and cranny of his workshop, basement, garage and even attic.

Courtney and Beverly also loved to travel, visiting all 50 states and 24 countries.

Courtney is survived by his wife of 61 years, Beverly; son Quinton and his wife Sammy Hiebert of Bridge Creek, Oklahoma; daughter, Marva Hiebert of Newton; daughter, Lori and her husband Fred Seron of McPherson; son, Jay and his wife Mary Hiebert of Fayetteville, Arkansas; and sister, Nancy and her husband Melvin Pauls of Newton. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Blake Hiebert, Katy Hiebert and her husband Richard Surber, Joseph Hiebert, Liam Seron and Mary Elizabeth Hiebert.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 10, 2019) at Golden Plains Free Methodist Church, rural Newton, with Pastor Jeanne Bergren presiding. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday (Aug. 9, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Newton.

Memorials are suggested to Golden Plains Free Methodist Church in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J. Courtney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now