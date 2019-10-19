Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. Kent Sheriff. View Sign Service Information Bethel College Mennonite 2600 College Ave North Newton, KS 67117 Memorial service 2:00 PM Bethel College Mennonite Church Send Flowers Obituary

J. Kent Sheriff, 53, died on Tuesday (Oct. 15, 2019) at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, from complications following heart surgery.



Born on Jan. 9, 1966, in Hillsboro, Illinois, to parents John K. and Elsie M. (Bacon) Sheriff, Kent spent most of his life in North Newton and Newton. He was a 1985 graduate of Newton High School and attended Bethel College from 1985-1990 majoring in Art, a creative interest he pursued throughout his life.



In 1990, Kent married Michelle (Cornelsen) Sheriff at Bethel College Mennonite Church and enjoyed the full embrace of her extended family.



Employed by Bethel College for more than 20 years, Kent prized his roles and friendships within the Bethel community.



Survivors include Kent's spouse, Michelle and their son Jarett; Kent's parents, John and Elsie; Kent's sister, Karen Sheriff LeVan, her spouse David LeVan and their children Will and Brett LeVan; Michelle's parents, Ken and Connie Cornelsen; Michelle's brother, Rob Cornelsen and his partner Sarah Jane Jeffries; and beloved uncles, aunts, cousins and friends who enriched his life.



Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Monday (Oct. 21, 2019) at Bethel College Mennonite Church, with reception following.



