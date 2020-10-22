Jack E. Fornwalt
Newton- Jack E. Fornwalt, 68, died October 15, 2020. He was born November 30, 1951 to George E. Fornwalt and Helen (Dutton) Fornwalt in Kingman, KS.
Jack attended elementary and junior high in Penalosa, KS, and graduated from Kingman High School.
In May of 1979 he married Susanna Burns of Newton, KS. He worked for Excel Industries for most of his career.
Jack was an avid fisherman and all-around outdoorsman. He was active in a local men's Bible study.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ainsley Childers.
Survivors include: his wife, Susanna. Three daughters: Wendie (Simon) Cable of Alexandria, VA (Katie and Jared), Gayle (Shane) Irwin of Scott City, KS (Ellie, Sam, and Jacob), and Cheryl (Jeremy) Childers of Wichita, KS. Two Sister: Jennie (Ted) Merritt of Spring Hill, KS and Judy (Gene) Kyle of Mountain Home, AR. As well as several nieces and nephew.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Catch a Dream Foundation at catchadream.org.