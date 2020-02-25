Jackie LeRoy Miller Jr., 52, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 19, 2020) at Salina Regional Health Center, Salina. He was born on Oct. 16, 1967, to Jackie LeRoy and Peggy Lee (Harrell) Miller in Great Bend. He married Carmen G. McGee on Oct. 17, 1998, in Halstead. She survives.
Jackie was a current Great Bend resident. He was a welder for Mountain West Oilfield Service in Vernal, Utah, and most recently a shipping and receiving clerk at Tortilla King in Moundridge until his retirement in 2014. He was a member of the Wichita Darting Association. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, camping, shooting and anything outdoors. He was a hobby tattoo artist, liked eagles and was an Xbox "World of Tanks" enthusiast.
Survivors include his wife, Carmen Miller of the home; three sons, John Alvie Miller and wife Annie, and Brian James Miller, all of Vernal, Utah, and Kenton Grauerholz and wife Brittany of Great Bend; a daughter, Natasha Taylor and husband Chris of Vernal, Utah; mother-in-law, May McGee of Newton; two sisters, Tammy Krammer, and Nicola Hatch and husband Jayson, all of Burrton; 18 grandchildren; and 16 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 26, 2020) at Halstead Baptist Church in Halstead with Pastor Edward Blanchette Jr.
Memorials may be given to the Halstead Baptist Church, 525 Harvey St., Halstead, KS 67056.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 25, 2020