Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackie Miller Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jackie LeRoy Miller Jr., 52, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 19, 2020) at Salina Regional Health Center, Salina. He was born on Oct. 16, 1967, to Jackie LeRoy and Peggy Lee (Harrell) Miller in Great Bend. He married Carmen G. McGee on Oct. 17, 1998, in Halstead. She survives.



Jackie was a current Great Bend resident. He was a welder for Mountain West Oilfield Service in Vernal, Utah, and most recently a shipping and receiving clerk at Tortilla King in Moundridge until his retirement in 2014. He was a member of the Wichita Darting Association. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, camping, shooting and anything outdoors. He was a hobby tattoo artist, liked eagles and was an Xbox "World of Tanks" enthusiast.



Survivors include his wife, Carmen Miller of the home; three sons, John Alvie Miller and wife Annie, and Brian James Miller, all of Vernal, Utah, and Kenton Grauerholz and wife Brittany of Great Bend; a daughter, Natasha Taylor and husband Chris of Vernal, Utah; mother-in-law, May McGee of Newton; two sisters, Tammy Krammer, and Nicola Hatch and husband Jayson, all of Burrton; 18 grandchildren; and 16 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 26, 2020) at Halstead Baptist Church in Halstead with Pastor Edward Blanchette Jr.



Memorials may be given to the Halstead Baptist Church, 525 Harvey St., Halstead, KS 67056.



Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at Jackie LeRoy Miller Jr., 52, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 19, 2020) at Salina Regional Health Center, Salina. He was born on Oct. 16, 1967, to Jackie LeRoy and Peggy Lee (Harrell) Miller in Great Bend. He married Carmen G. McGee on Oct. 17, 1998, in Halstead. She survives.Jackie was a current Great Bend resident. He was a welder for Mountain West Oilfield Service in Vernal, Utah, and most recently a shipping and receiving clerk at Tortilla King in Moundridge until his retirement in 2014. He was a member of the Wichita Darting Association. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, camping, shooting and anything outdoors. He was a hobby tattoo artist, liked eagles and was an Xbox "World of Tanks" enthusiast.Survivors include his wife, Carmen Miller of the home; three sons, John Alvie Miller and wife Annie, and Brian James Miller, all of Vernal, Utah, and Kenton Grauerholz and wife Brittany of Great Bend; a daughter, Natasha Taylor and husband Chris of Vernal, Utah; mother-in-law, May McGee of Newton; two sisters, Tammy Krammer, and Nicola Hatch and husband Jayson, all of Burrton; 18 grandchildren; and 16 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 26, 2020) at Halstead Baptist Church in Halstead with Pastor Edward Blanchette Jr.Memorials may be given to the Halstead Baptist Church, 525 Harvey St., Halstead, KS 67056.Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net. Published in The Kansan on Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kansan Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close