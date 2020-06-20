Jacob T. Friesen died June 6, 2020?, at Kidron Bethel Village, North Newton, KS.
?Born ?on? December 30, 1919, to Jacob L. and Helena Toews Friesen, Mountain Lake, MN, ?he was the ?fourth of five children ?and ?lived on the family farm until he was 21. After completing country school, Mountain Lake High School and winter-months local Bible school, he enrolled at Freeman Jr. College?,? ?eventually ?transferring to Bethel College where he graduated? ?in 1944 ?with a major in History. Advanced degrees earned include a Th.B. from ?New York Biblical Seminary and ?a? ?Th.M. ?from Associated Mennonite Biblical Seminary.? ?He? ?held ?student pastor?ates? at Reedley, CA; Halstead, KS; Fredonia, KS; and First Mennonite, Beatrice, NE.
He was deeply involved in his home church, Bethel Mennonite Church, ?Mt. Lake, MN,? as S.S. teacher, singing in ensembles, ?and? organizing and leading a youth choir. He was baptized on his faith in Jesus Christ on Pentecost 1938.
Jacob married Lisbeth Koehn of Meno, OK, September 2, 1945. The?y? both enrolled in N.Y. Biblical Seminary. After graduation they moved to Beatrice, NE ?to ?pastor the First Mennonite Church. Priscilla Jean and Jacob Lowell were born here. In 1953-54 they served with MCC as director, living in Frankfurt, West Germany.? ?In 1956 he accepted the pastorate of First Mennonite Church of Bluffton, OH ?serving? from 1956-67. Von Tyler was born here. ?Jacob was ?Director of Admissions at Bluffton College 1967-69. Lisbeth completed her life of faithfulness and lost her battle with cancer January 20, 1971.
Jacob served on the General Conference Mennonite Church Board of Education and Publication for 15 years, Vice President of General Conference for six years, and Central District Conference Pastor for six years. He established the office of Ministerial Leadership Services of General Conference and served as director for 10 years. In retirement he ?served? interim pastor?ates? at Grace Hill Mennonite Church, First Mennonite, Hillsboro, and Hesston Mennonite. He gave leadership for 10 years to ?the ?Great Plains Seminary Education Program?,? helping to establish it as a viable graduate level educational opportunity. He developed and directed a public forum, the Growing Edge, focused on difficult and controversial public and church-related issues.
In 1972, ?he married Lola Regier Wiebe?,? blending her family of four children with his three. After living ?in Elkhart, IN, ?for several years, they ?moved to ?North ?Newton in 1976, ?where they? united with Faith Mennonite Church.
Jacob ?continued a strong interest in Biblical studies, Anabaptist history and theology, archeology, and administration. He was active in Faith Mennonite Church as deacon, member of pastor search ?and ?education committees, ?and as a ?Sunday School teacher. He represented Faith Church on the Kidron Bethel Board of Directors for nine years.
In retirement he enjoyed the out of doors, owned and trained registered Arabian horses, kept bees, managed rental property, and enjoyed gardening and maintenance at home. He enjoyed travel.
He was committed to being father to Lola's children as ?his own. The ?end ?of December 2019 brought a weekend of life-affirming memories for this blended family as they gathered to celebrate Jacob's 100?th birthday?? ?as well as ?honoring Lola with her memorial service.
After 47 years of marriage, Lola ?preceded? Jacob in death on November 21, 2019. He was ?also preceded? in death by his parents?;? two sisters, Eveline and Rosella?; ?and two brothers, Arno and Elmer.
Family members surviving include: Priscilla Friesen Felton and Rob Felton, Washington, DC; Jacob L Friesen (Jake) and Armen Guzelimian, Camarillo, CA; Von Friesen and Christy Neece Friesen, Athens, GA; Ruth Wiebe-Tanner and Roland Tanner, Mesa, AZ; Mark and Kathy Lyndaker Wiebe, Oklahoma City, OK; Mary Wiebe Patten and Mike Patten, Whitestown, IN??; and ?Lois Wiebe Koulouris and Tom Koulouris, Hollywood, FL. Three grandchildren, Jaclyn, Riley, and McKenna Friesen; ten step grandchildren; Nathan (Anne) Hofer, Katie Hofer, Jordan Berry, William (Abbie) Wiebe, Dorian (Linnzi) Patten, Justin (Rachel) Patten, Sarah Patten (Christian) Sagardia, Angela Quijano, Anne Felton (Chip) Paque, Catherine Felton (Sam) Moy and twelve step great grandchildren: Isaac and Maya Paque; Madison, Eli, and Teagan Moy; Graham and Reid Hofer; Lyle and Troy Patten; Douglas and Jeshurun Patten; Audrey Sagardia.
The following Bible verse was given to Jacob's father at age 21 by his grandfather before he died ?on ?December 25, 1910?;? "For none of us lives to himself alone and none dies to himself alone. If we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord." Romans 14:7-8.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Faith Mennonite Church, Newton, Kansas. The service will be streamed online simultaneously. Contact the Broadway Colonial Funeral Home for updated information.
In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to the Jacob T. and Lola Friesen Memorial Fund for the Vision Impaired at Kidron Bethel. ?https://kidronbethel.org/giving/donate? or checks payable to ?Kidron Bethel Village? with designation in the memo:? send to KBV % ?Fund Advancement,
3001 Ivy Drive?, ?North Newton, KS 67117.
Published in The Kansan on Jun. 20, 2020.