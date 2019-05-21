|
|
Jacqueline M. Grogg, 81, died May 10, 2019, at Asbury Park in Newton. She was born Nov. 17, 1937, in Chicago to John A. and Ann Marie (Skirtich) Karich. She was married to Farrell J. Grogg and he preceded her in death on July 17, 2017.
Jacqueline was a resident of Asbury Park in Newton. She worked at the former Friendly Acres, now Asbury Park, during her working years. She enjoyed her pets and especially liked her dogs.
She is survived by her daughters, Andrea Henrich of Newton and Kara Diccio of Ohio; and three sons, John Trail of Apache Junction, Arizona, Craig Trail of Allyn, Washington, and Kenneth Trail of Newton. She is also is survived by 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Jacqueline is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Ronald Karich; and two grandsons.
Graveside committal service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday (May 24, 2019) at Greenwood Cemetery in Newton, with Pastor Donna Voteau presiding.
Petersen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kansan on May 21, 2019