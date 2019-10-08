Home

Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Jacqueline Moyar Obituary
Jacqueline E. Moyar, 85, died Friday (Oct. 4, 2019) at Kidron Bethel Healthcare in North Newton. She was born April 9, 1934, in San Francisco, to Emanuel and Dora (Bercu) Rosing.

She attended Newton Bible Church in Newton.

Jacque worked as a clerk for Wal-Mart in California and was a fixture at the Druber's Donut Shop in Newton, where she made donuts for nearly 12 years. She had an artist's eye and enjoyed creating ceramic items and was a cake decorator during her working years. Family was important to Jacque and she looked forward to spending time with her loving family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Pam and her husband Tony Romero of Las Cruces, New Mexico; son, Scott and his wife Brenda Moyar of Newton; sister, Ceil Accurso of Turlock, California; and daughter-in-law, Colleen Moyar Sutter of Erie, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Jacque is preceded in death by her parents; son, Keith Moyar; and brother, Bud Rosing.

Funeral service was 10 a.m. Monday (Oct. 7, 2019) at Newton Bible Church, with Pastor Matthew Kruse presiding. Visitation was held Sunday (Oct. 6, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Newton.

Memorials are suggested to the Newton Bible Church in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Oct. 8, 2019
