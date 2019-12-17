|
|
Jacqueline Porter, 89, died Friday (Dec. 13, 2019) at Asbury Park in Newton. She was born April 14, 1930, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Jack and Faye (Lewis) Phipps.
On Dec. 18, 1949, she married Carl "Eldon" Porter in Newton. He preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 2008.
Jacqueline attended First Baptist Church in Newton and later attended Salem United Methodist Church after her move to Asbury Park.
She had a love of reading and also enjoyed spending time doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles. Jacqueline enjoyed the lost art of letter writing and looked forward to a gift of stationary or stamps. She did not embrace the modern cell phone or computer to communicate with her family and they could always expect a handwritten letter to share what was going on in her life.
She is survived by her sons, Michael and his wife Kris Porter of Katy, Texas, and Paul and Myong Porter of Tujunga, California. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Jacqueline is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Curtis Porter; and daughter, Karla Anne Porter.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 18, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Donna Voteau presiding. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 17, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel, with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Newton.
Memorials are suggested to Newton Public Library Building Fund in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Dec. 17, 2019