After a long, courageous battle with cancer and surrounded by his loved ones, James "Jimmy" C. Elting, 72, of Whitewater, went to be with his eternal family on Saturday (Aug. 17, 2019). Jimmy was born Aug. 25, 1946, in Newton. He was the only child of Harold Elting and Jessie Edwards Elting.



Jimmy was raised in rural Whitewater and was neighbors to Gib and Eunice Wiens. He was always considered "one of the Wiens kids." Jimmy spent a lot of time on the farm with his Grand Pappy and Nanny Edwards. He attended Whitewater Grade School, Newton High School and then graduated in 1964 with the first official graduating class of Remington High School.



Jimmy married Candace Lynn Strasser on Oct. 8, 1966, in Potwin. They lived all of their 52 years of married life in Whitewater. During his lifetime, Jimmy worked at Sanners Corporation in Whitewater, DMH in Newton, Blackburn Construction and Bills Electric in El Dorado, Litwin Construction in Wichita and then retired from DEN Management in Wichita.



Jimmy was an avid outdoorsman. He spent most of his life hunting, fishing, gun collecting and spending time with his family. He instilled his love of the outdoors in his sons and grandchildren. Jimmy was a tried and true KU basketball fan. He was the life of the party and had an incredible sense of humor, which he kept until the very end. Jimmy was an active member of the Furley United Methodist Church and was continuously supported by his church family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



His loving family includes his wife, Candace of the home; his sons, Jamie (Michelle) of Bemidji, Minnesota, and Jesse (Erika) of Potwin; his grandchildren, Jessie (Joe) Cadwallader of Altus, Oklahoma, and Hunter and Brennan Elting of Bemidji; his great-grandson, Nash Cadwallader, due in November; and his beloved dog, Dude. He is also survived by a host of relatives and friends.



His family will gather with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 21, 2019). His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 22, 2019), both at Furley United Methodist Church, with Pastor Kent Brown and Pastor Lorna Boden officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Whitewater Cemetery following the service.



Memorial contributions in Jimmy's name may be directed to Furley United Methodist Church or Susan B. Allen Cancer Center in care of Lamb Funeral Home, P.O. Box 358, Whitewater, KS 67154.

