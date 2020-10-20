1/
James E. Everley
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Valley Center, KS - James E. Everley, 84, farmer, died Friday, October 16, at his residence.

He was born August 20, 1936 at Quinter, KS to Orville and June (Selley) Everley.

He was a Sedgwick and Valley Center area resident since he was 12 years old and he was a 1955 graduate of Sedgwick High School

On October 5, 1957 He married Freida Haroldene Wilson at Sedgwick, KS. She preceded him in death December 16, 2015.

He is survived by a daughter, Mary Everley, Minneapolis, MN; grandson, Wilson Joseph Jones, Seattle, WA; and a sister, Patricia (Ray) Barton, Eden, NC.

He was preceded in death by a brother, LeRoy Everley; sister, Phyllis Adams; and son-in-law, Cary Jones.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, Hillside Cemetery, Sedgwick, with Pastor Randy Jones officiating.

Memorials may be given to Valley Center Christian Church in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead, KS




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kansan on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved