

Valley Center, KS - James E. Everley, 84, farmer, died Friday, October 16, at his residence.



He was born August 20, 1936 at Quinter, KS to Orville and June (Selley) Everley.



He was a Sedgwick and Valley Center area resident since he was 12 years old and he was a 1955 graduate of Sedgwick High School



On October 5, 1957 He married Freida Haroldene Wilson at Sedgwick, KS. She preceded him in death December 16, 2015.



He is survived by a daughter, Mary Everley, Minneapolis, MN; grandson, Wilson Joseph Jones, Seattle, WA; and a sister, Patricia (Ray) Barton, Eden, NC.



He was preceded in death by a brother, LeRoy Everley; sister, Phyllis Adams; and son-in-law, Cary Jones.



Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, Hillside Cemetery, Sedgwick, with Pastor Randy Jones officiating.



Memorials may be given to Valley Center Christian Church in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead, KS









