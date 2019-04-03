|
|
James "Jim" Ray Hudson, 84, of Wichita, passed away Friday (March 29, 2019) at Wesley Hospital in Wichita.
Jim was born on Aug. 3, 1934, in Newton, to Paul and Catherine Hudson. He attended Newton Public Schools, graduating from Newton High School in 1952. He married Carol Logan on June 15, 1965, in Newton; they later divorced. He later married Audrey Cotton on Aug. 30, 1997; she passed away in 2005.
While attending college at both Wichita State University and Kansas State University, he worked as a part-time electrician for both colleges. He graduated from Wichita State University with a bachelor's degree in Education in 1969. Upon graduation, he taught fifth and sixth grades at Adams Elementary School in Wichita.
In 1973, Jim joined the Santa Fe Railroad and, shortly thereafter, passed his Conductor Certification test and his Locomotive Engineer's Certification; that led to a 28-year career as a locomotive engineer with Santa Fe, retiring from BNSF. Jim also did part-time HVAC consulting work and Energy Management and Control for Wichita State University.
Jim was a U.S. military veteran, serving in the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserves and U.S. Navy Reserves from 1957 to 1962. He was trained as a Field Radio Repairman and a Wire Electric Repairman.
Jim was involved in the Horseless Carriage Club of Wichita, volunteered running the toy train at The Botanical Gardens of Wichita, was an active member of Central Community Church and was a Boy Scout leader for many years.
Jim was preceded in death by his grandparents, Samuel and Laura Barnes-Rigler; his father and mother, Paul and Catherine Hudson; his stepfather, Frank Egan; his first wife, Carol; and his second wife, Audrey.
Survivors include his son, Ray Hudson of Wichita; daughter, Lisa and husband Stu Ford of Topeka; a sister, Janise and husband Gerald Manchester of Jefferson City, Missouri; one grandson; Freddie Ford of Topeka; and several nieces and nephews.
Should friends desire, the family suggests a memorial donation to Caring Hands Humane Society of Newton. Jim was very fond of pets and loved having them in his life.
The family of Jim Hudson wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nursing staff of Wesley Rehab and Hospital for their excellent care.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday (April 5, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, Newton. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. on Friday at Petersen Funeral Home. Private burial will follow at a later date. www.petersenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 3, 2019