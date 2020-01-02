|
Rev. James "Jim" Herbert Iwig, 85, passed away on Thursday (Dec. 26, 2019) at Asbury Park in Newton, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born May 15, 1934, in Hillsboro, to Rev. Herbert and Ethel (Jones) Iwig.
On Nov. 21, 1964, Jim was united in marriage with Myrna Dodd in Esbon. Devoted partners in all aspects of life, they recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. Together they raised three children, Kristin Weathersbee (husband Roger), Michelle Iwig-Harmon (husband Marcel) and Scott Iwig (wife Heidi). They also doted on their six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Robert, Connor, Amara, Lydia, Charles, Gabriel, Lilly and Rainier.
Jim graduated from Longford Rural High School in 1952 and North Central College in Naperville, Illinois, in 1956. Ordained as an Elder in the Evangelical United Brethren Church in 1960, he completed his Master of Divinity at The Evangelical Theological Seminary in Naperville, Illinois in 1972. Jim and Myrna served EUB and United Methodist churches in Oregon (Missouri), Naperville (Illinois), Hesston, Newton, Goodland, Ulysses and Wichita. Jim also served two years in the Kansas West Conference Office and six years as District Superintendent in Dodge City.
Jim spent many joyful hours tending his garden and oil painting. He and Myrna lived their passion for meeting new people and experiencing varied cultures by traveling extensively in the U.S. and abroad, including ministry exchanges in Ireland and Northern Ireland. Jim also spent time in the Holy Land for an extension of his studies.
Jim will be warmly remembered for his hearty laugh and his genuine compassion and kindness.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Ethel; his brother, Paul Iwig; and his sister, Carolyn Forney.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Jim at 11 a.m. Friday (Jan. 3, 2020) at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church in Newton. Family will receive friends at a lunch following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to McCurdy Ministries or Trinity Heights Respite Care. Cards and condolences may be sent in care of Petersen Family Funeral Services or to 4313 Goldfield St., Lawrence, KS 66049.
Published in The Kansan on Jan. 2, 2020