James (Jim) L. Laswell passed away on March 14, 2020 in Newton, Kansas at Newton Medical Center. He was born on July 8, 1933 in Newton, Kansas to Walter and Rosella (Pearl) Laswell. Jim was the youngest child of five.



When Jim was a small child, two of his brothers and father died. This left his mother with three small children to raise during the depression. Pearl encouraged the children to become Christians, attend church and Vacation Bible School. He was an active member of Newton Bible Church.



He had a real love for people and was involved in ministries that proclaimed salvation for all. He was always spreading the word of God through teaching Sunday school, preaching at various churches, nursing homes, the Union Rescue Mission or visiting with prisoners at the local jail. In retirement he volunteered at Source of Light in Newton.



He is survived by his wife Marjorie, daughter Debbie Kaufman (Merrill), son Robert Laswell (LuAnn) and sister Betty Dicke of Newton; grandchildren Michelle Baldwin (Sean), Chris Kaufman (Kali Balew), Angie Kaufman (Ben Williams), Cameron (Kelley) Laswell, Corey Laswell (Lori Satterfield), Aaron Laswell; great grandchildren Addison Laswell, Allison Laswell, Ethan Laswell, Jordin Maldonado, Kaylee Maldonado, Lucy Laswell, Henry Kaufman, Merrill Kaufman family grandkids: Lisa Guzman, L.J. Kaufman, Dustin Guzman, Forrest Guzman, Richard Gazman, Naomi Guzman, Cheyenne Guzman, Ashley Kaufman (Josue Gonzalez), Megan Perkins (Alexander Chavez), Austin Perkins, Evalina Guzman, Ava Guzman, Alzea Chavez, Aziel Chavez, Abel Chavez, Arturo Chavez.



He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Pearl, three brothers and daughter Kathy Laswell.



A memorial service at a later date at the Newton Bible Church because of the Covid-19 virus. A graveside service is scheduled for family at Greenwood Cemetery, Newton, KS. Memorials will be to Source of Light and Newton Bible Church.



James (Jim) L. Laswell passed away on March 14, 2020 in Newton, Kansas at Newton Medical Center. He was born on July 8, 1933 in Newton, Kansas to Walter and Rosella (Pearl) Laswell. Jim was the youngest child of five.When Jim was a small child, two of his brothers and father died. This left his mother with three small children to raise during the depression. Pearl encouraged the children to become Christians, attend church and Vacation Bible School. He was an active member of Newton Bible Church.He had a real love for people and was involved in ministries that proclaimed salvation for all. He was always spreading the word of God through teaching Sunday school, preaching at various churches, nursing homes, the Union Rescue Mission or visiting with prisoners at the local jail. In retirement he volunteered at Source of Light in Newton.He is survived by his wife Marjorie, daughter Debbie Kaufman (Merrill), son Robert Laswell (LuAnn) and sister Betty Dicke of Newton; grandchildren Michelle Baldwin (Sean), Chris Kaufman (Kali Balew), Angie Kaufman (Ben Williams), Cameron (Kelley) Laswell, Corey Laswell (Lori Satterfield), Aaron Laswell; great grandchildren Addison Laswell, Allison Laswell, Ethan Laswell, Jordin Maldonado, Kaylee Maldonado, Lucy Laswell, Henry Kaufman, Merrill Kaufman family grandkids: Lisa Guzman, L.J. Kaufman, Dustin Guzman, Forrest Guzman, Richard Gazman, Naomi Guzman, Cheyenne Guzman, Ashley Kaufman (Josue Gonzalez), Megan Perkins (Alexander Chavez), Austin Perkins, Evalina Guzman, Ava Guzman, Alzea Chavez, Aziel Chavez, Abel Chavez, Arturo Chavez.He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Pearl, three brothers and daughter Kathy Laswell.A memorial service at a later date at the Newton Bible Church because of the Covid-19 virus. A graveside service is scheduled for family at Greenwood Cemetery, Newton, KS. Memorials will be to Source of Light and Newton Bible Church.

