Or Copy this URL to Share

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family

Hillsboro - James M. Wullenweber III passed away August 3, 2020 rural Lincolnville. Celebration of Life service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Hillsboro with Pastor John Werner officiating. Memorials to Zion Lutheran Church in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store