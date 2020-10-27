Halstead- James Melvin Armstrong, 89, died Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Homestead of Halstead.



He was born September 29, 1931 at Rolla, KS to Ralph and Alice (Friend) Armstrong.



He was a Burrton resident since 1964 and was the owner of United I.G.A. Burrton.



He was a member of Faith Community Bible Church, Burrton Lions Club and was a former board member of Union Rescue Mission, Wichita.



On September 29, 1951 he married Rita Mae George at Atlanta, KS, She survives of Wichita.



Other survivors include son: Drew (Kaori) Armstrong, Burrton; daughters, Lora (Vince) Fisher, Burrton; Teresa (Roger Hashbarger) Molina, Wichita; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by brothers, Jack and Robert Armstrong.



Friends may call from 2:00-8:00 p.m. and the family will greet friends from 6:30-8:00 Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.



Funeral service will be 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Faith Community Bible Church, Burrton with Pastor Travis Heneha officiating. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral service.



Burial will follow at Burrton Cemetery.



Memorials may be given to Faith Community Bible Church or Union Rescue Mission in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.

