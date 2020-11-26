Newton- James Melvin Chapple, 79, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Asbury Park, Newton, KS.



He was born January 7, 1941 at Newton to George and Anna (Sommerfeld) Chapple.



He was a farmer and worked as a CNA in several Newton area nursing homes.



On November 3, 1963 he married Geneva Koehn at Swiss Church, Whitewater, she survives at Newton.



Other survivors include son: Wesley (Amy) Chapple, Newton; Joyce (Rod) Bevan, Wichita; Joanne (Dwight) Becker, Halstead; sisters: Verna Harder, Newton;



Hazel (Delbert) Wiebe, Whitewater; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren.



Graveside service was 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Halstead Cemetery, with Pastor Richard Brooks officiating.



Memorials may be given to Good Shepherd Hospice or Ponca Bible Camp in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.

