James Melvin Chapple
1941 - 2020
Newton- James Melvin Chapple, 79, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Asbury Park, Newton, KS.

He was born January 7, 1941 at Newton to George and Anna (Sommerfeld) Chapple.

He was a farmer and worked as a CNA in several Newton area nursing homes.

On November 3, 1963 he married Geneva Koehn at Swiss Church, Whitewater, she survives at Newton.

Other survivors include son: Wesley (Amy) Chapple, Newton; Joyce (Rod) Bevan, Wichita; Joanne (Dwight) Becker, Halstead; sisters: Verna Harder, Newton;

Hazel (Delbert) Wiebe, Whitewater; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren.

Graveside service was 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Halstead Cemetery, with Pastor Richard Brooks officiating.

Memorials may be given to Good Shepherd Hospice or Ponca Bible Camp in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.

Published in The Kansan on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Halstead Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kaufman Funeral Home Inc
418 Chestnut St
Halstead, KS 67056
(316) 835-2233
Memories & Condolences

November 25, 2020
James was one of the kindest men I ever knew.
Rita M Kirkpatrick
Coworker
November 25, 2020
A very caring and wonderful person ❤
Rose Gomez
Friend
November 25, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kelvin Butcher
November 24, 2020
I worked with James for many years a nice fella to work with
Laurie Mercado
Coworker
