James Louis Soth, 83, died Wednesday (Aug. 28, 2019) at Newton Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 9, 1936, in Newton, the son of Harry Joseph and Clara Ann Reilman Soth. Jim was raised and attended schools in Newton, graduating from Newton High School in 1954.
Jim worked at several grocery stores in the area for many years. During this time, he met Barbara Jane Balzer; they were married on March 11, 1957, at the Rectory of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Newton.
Jim later went to work at the Sherwin Williams store in Newton, where he would become the manager and remain for several years until retiring.
He was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, where he was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. For many years, Jim was devoted to the Adoration Chapel. His wife, Barbara, is a longtime member of Bethel College Mennonite Church, where Jim also attended and participated in many church activities.
Jim was a founding member of The Newton Chapter of Compassionate Friends. He had served in the Army Reserves and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara of the home in Newton; son, Terrance L. Soth and wife Patty of Wichita; grandson, Brycen Soth of Newton; and granddaughters, Courtney Allen of Haysville, and Olivia and Lauren Allen, both of Wichita.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents; and son, Timothy Louis Soth on Dec. 24, 1980.
The Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 4, 2019) at the Broadway Colonial Funeral Home. The family will then greet friends between 7 and 9 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 5, 2019) at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Newton. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Newton. The casket will be open at the funeral home after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
A memorial has been established with The Compassionate Friends of Newton, Knights of Columbus and Good Shepherd Hospice. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Aug. 31, 2019