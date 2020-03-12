Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jana Marie Hoffman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Jana worked as an aesthetician and owned her own company called My Skin Care Coach. She was very active in fitness and hiking and was always looking to help others.



She is survived by her father William Hoffman and stepmother Jody of Hays, her mother, Mary Smith and stepfather Larry of Newton; three sisters, Jenny Orr and husband Ray of Grand Junction, CO, Shannon Funk and husband Heath of Hays and Natausha Dreher and husband Ryan of Hays; a brother, Conrad Hoffman of Tempe, AZ; a stepsister, Amy Stutzman and husband Dalton of Newton ; stepbrothers, Jason Smith of Newton , Toby Smith and wife Alicia of Newton, nieces and nephews, Nolan Dreher, Lydia Funk, Jaxon Orr, Landon Funk and Lena Funk; step nieces and nephews, Cain, Jordy and Dylan Smith, Madison and Dawson Stutzman.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents.



Memorial services will be at 2 PM Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Celebration Community Church in Hays.



Memorial visitation will be 6 PM - 8 PM Wednesday at Brock's-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays.



Memorial contributions are suggested to Dialogue Ministries via



