Hillsboro - Jane Buchholz, 91, died March 28, 2020 at Bethesda Home in Goessel.
She was born October 7, 1928 in Wakeeney, KS to Charles and Audrey (Kenyon) Surprise.
She married LaVerne Buchholz June 1, 1947 in Wakeeney.
Survivors include: son, DeVerne (Sue) Buchholz of rural Hillsboro; daughter, Jan (Leonard) Frantz of rural Hillsboro; 7 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; sister-in-laws, Norma Surprise of Fairfax, Ok, Donna Surprise of Lions, KS. Predeceased by: husband, LaVerne Buchholz in 2020; son, Kirk Buchholz in 1969; brothers, Dell, Curtis, Boyd, David.
Due to COVID-19 all services will be private. A Celebration of Life service will be held when the COVID-19 is no longer a health concern to the community. Memorials to Bethesda Home in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 31, 2020