Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
Jane Hanes

Jane Hanes Obituary
Jane Ann Hanes, 63, died Monday (Feb. 17, 2020) at Newton Medical Center. She was born Aug. 31, 1956, in Newton, to A. Wayne and Bonnie (McCann) Hughes.

She was a 1974 graduate of Halstead High.

Jane had a love of the outdoors and being in nature. She enjoyed caring for and growing flowers around her home. Traveling was an enjoyable pastime and she especially enjoyed trips to Colorado to spend time in the mountains and be with her daughters and grandkids.

Jane is survived by her mother, Bonnie Hughes, and brother, Darren Hughes of Newton; and children: Mattie King, Jenny Sherman, Laura Ashmore, Molly Graversen and Dustin Hanes. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her father and one brother, Kevin Hughes.

A Celebration of Jane's life and Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday (Feb. 24, 2020) at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel. Private family inurnment will take place.

Memorials are suggested to Newton Medical Center and may be sent in care of Petersen Funeral Home. www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 20, 2020
