Jane Louise McElhiney passed away quietly Sunday evening (Nov. 3, 2019) at the Pine Village Nursing Home in Moundridge. She was born Jane Stucky on Oct. 10, 1929, to Edward T. and Elizabeth Stucky.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy McElhiney; her grandson, Alexander Dirks; and five of her brothers and four sisters.
She is survived by her younger sister, Joann Entz of Newton; four sons and two daughters, Bruce (Sonyia) Dirks of Oklahoma City, Debra (Joe) Lichti of Moundridge, Patricia (Dale) Moddelmog of Moundridge, Barry (Cheryl) Dirks of St. Johns, Florida, David (Sherrie) Dirks of McPherson and Kenny (Tammy) Dirks of Pocasset, Oklahoma. There are also 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Mom was an avid sports fan who loved all sports, but especially baseball, basketball and football. She was an avid Kansas State fan and loved her St. Louis Cardinals, the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Cowboys.
Mom worked at Hay Forage Industries, a part of Hesston Manufacturing, from 1972 to 1992.
As she wished, there will be no memorial or funeral services; just a small family-only gathering at Mound Township Cemetery.
