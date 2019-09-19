|
|
Jane Cecelia Restrepo passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday (Sept. 17, 2019) in Newton, at 102 years of age, after a short illness and a very active life.
Jane was born on July 28, 2017, on a farm in Belgrade, Minnesota, to John and Anna Petersen Hendrickson, the oldest of three children. She was a fourth generation Norwegian-Swedish Minnesotan.
Jane was a small town, one-room schoolteacher and a missionary teacher in Colombia, South America, where she met her husband, Focion Restrepo, in 1949 and returned with him to marry and raise a family in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Jane professed Jesus as her Lord and Savior as a young girl and was His devoted servant all of her days. She relocated to Newton in 1995, to be near family. She worked part-time for the ministry of Source of Light from 1997 until her death. She kept an active contact with friends and family in many parts of the country and South America. She was fluent in the Spanish language.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a brother, Lewis Hendrickson of Arizona.
She is survived by her son, John Restrepo (Paula) of Dallas; daughter, Sylvia Molgren (Don) of Newton; grandsons: Zach Molgren, Josh Molgren, Nathaniel Molgren (Nichi), Andrew Molgren (Brianna) and Nels Molgren (Elizabeth); a granddaughter, Victoria Restrepo; six great-grandchildren; a brother, John Hendrickson (Doris) of Reno, Nevada; and many loving nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 19, 2019) at Grace Community Church, 1600 S. Anderson Rd., Newton, and a Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday (Sept. 20, 2019), also at Grace Community Church, with a reception to follow. Burial will be Sept. 27 in Minneapolis.
"May I never boast except in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ." Galatians 6:14a
Petersen Family Funeral Home, Newton, Kansas.
Published in The Kansan on Sept. 19, 2019