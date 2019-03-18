|
Janet K. Bueker, 60, Wichita, died at her home on Saturday (March 16, 2019).
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Imogene Bueker; sister, Carolyn Schwarz; brother, Terrence Bueker; and her beloved dog, Kudos.
She is survived by her nephew, Dustin Parsons-Schwarz and husband Nathan of Springfield, Virginia; brother-in-law, Kenneth Schwarz of Bel Aire; and niece, Marlene Plumley, of Annapolis, Maryland.
Jan was born Aug. 13, 1958, in Wichita. She was raised in Newton, graduating from Newton High School in 1976. She received her bachelor's degree from Washburn University in Topeka and her master's degree from Washington University in St. Louis. Later on, Jan studied at King's College-Cambridge in England.
She retired from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, where she worked on policy writing. She was passionate about social justice and Native American history.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday (March 22, 2019) at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton. A private inurnment service will follow at Restlawn Gardens of Memory, near Newton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Week of Compassion. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 18, 2019