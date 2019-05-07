Home

Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Janice Langford


Janice Langford Obituary
Janice Langford, 78, died on Saturday (May 4, 2019) at Asbury Nursing Home in Newton.

Janice was born on Feb. 25, 1941, in Goessel to Alvin and Elfrieda (Fleming) Warkentin. Janice was a member of the Warkentin family of Newton.

Janice loved to read, garden and was very artistic. She enjoyed painting, was a pianist and loved jewelry. She was an entrepreneur, always selling something (Amway, Avon, and Beeline Clothes) and ran a daycare. She was a lover of animals, adopted many dogs and was known as a "dog mom."

She is survived by her children: Teresa Williams, Pamela Langford, Michelle Evans, Roger Williams, Gene Walter, Christopher Moore and Michael Moore; brother; James Warkentin; 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; Raymond Langford; sister; Joyce Burch; and her parents.

A memorial service is scheduled for late July at the Asbury Park Chapel in Newton.

A memorial has been established for Caring Hands Humane Society, 1400 SE Third St., Newton, KS67114; and s of Kansas, 712 S. Kansas Ave., Suite 200, Topeka, KS 66603. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on May 7, 2019
