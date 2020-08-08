Janice Donovan 1945-2020



Janice Marie Jantz Donovan passed away in South Jordan, Utah on Tuesday June 30, 2020 from complications of a brain tumor. She was born on October 9, 1945 to Alvin and Marie Jantz in Newton, KS. She married Charles Donovan on March 22, 1969. Janice graduated from Newton High School in 1963. She played the violin and the piano, and sang in multiple choirs. Her first job was a candy striper at a hospital. She worked for Southwestern Bell as a telephone switch board operator. Later in life, she worked in fabric stores. For the last 18 years she worked at Walmart. She loved to help people with their sewing projects. She enjoyed sewing, making crafts, and especially loved her grandkids.



We would like to thank Beehive Homes of South Jordan and Brio Hospice for helping to take care of our mom this past year.



She is survived by her son, Bryon of Aurora, Colorado, and daughter Cheri (Tim) Maynes of Riverton, Utah; grandchildren Jade (Scott) Donalson, Emma, Lillie and Grayson Maynes, Alayna, Kennedy, Reese, and Hudson Donovan; two great grandchildren, three brothers James Jantz (Cathie) of Firestone, CO, Allen Jantz (Darlene) of Carmichael, CA, Jerald Jantz of Newton, 4 sisters-in-law, 2 brothers-in-law. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie, his sister, Eloyse and her husband, Lanny, two nephews and her parents.



She wanted to be cremated. There will be an interment service and the spreading of her ashes at a date to be determined later.

