1/1
Janice Marie (Brunner) Schulz
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Janice Marie Brunner (Thomas Schulz) was born May 30, 1938 as an only child to Hartley and Helen Brunner of Newton, KS. Janice died at the age of 82 on November 23rd of cancer in Richland, WA.

She had a full happy life, marrying her high school sweetheart, Richard (Dick) Thomas, graduating from Newton High School in 1956 and marrying on May 25, 1958. Janice and Dick moved from Newton in 1960 and worked at dude ranches in CO and AZ for a time. From there they moved to Lebanon, MO and had two daughters, Beth Thomas and Penny (Thomas) Vermeul. The family left MO in 1977 and moved to Anchorage, AK for Dick's work with Alyeska Pipeline Service Company. In 1985 Jan and Dick moved back to MO and then back to KS. Dick preceded Janice in death in 1997. Her second marriage to Bob Schulz resulted in a number of happy years, he also preceded Janice in death in 2016. Janice loved her family and friends above all else, but had many hobbies.

She played the marimba from the age of 10 and entertained many listeners at various public social events throughout her childhood and teen years. Janice was an avid reader and always kept informed on local and national news. She did ceramics, macrame, zumba classes and loved music and dancing.

Janice is survived by her daughters Beth Thomas of Anchorage, Penny and Vince Vermeul of Richland, grandson Dylan Vermeul and fiance Corryn Newlan of San Francisco, granddaughter Molly Tooley and husband Justin Tooley of Anchorage and granddaughter Tessa Hayden and husband Wyatt Hayden of Walla Walla.

Donations can be made to Heartlinks Hospice of Richland, WA.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kansan on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved