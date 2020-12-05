

Janice Marie Brunner (Thomas Schulz) was born May 30, 1938 as an only child to Hartley and Helen Brunner of Newton, KS. Janice died at the age of 82 on November 23rd of cancer in Richland, WA.



She had a full happy life, marrying her high school sweetheart, Richard (Dick) Thomas, graduating from Newton High School in 1956 and marrying on May 25, 1958. Janice and Dick moved from Newton in 1960 and worked at dude ranches in CO and AZ for a time. From there they moved to Lebanon, MO and had two daughters, Beth Thomas and Penny (Thomas) Vermeul. The family left MO in 1977 and moved to Anchorage, AK for Dick's work with Alyeska Pipeline Service Company. In 1985 Jan and Dick moved back to MO and then back to KS. Dick preceded Janice in death in 1997. Her second marriage to Bob Schulz resulted in a number of happy years, he also preceded Janice in death in 2016. Janice loved her family and friends above all else, but had many hobbies.



She played the marimba from the age of 10 and entertained many listeners at various public social events throughout her childhood and teen years. Janice was an avid reader and always kept informed on local and national news. She did ceramics, macrame, zumba classes and loved music and dancing.



Janice is survived by her daughters Beth Thomas of Anchorage, Penny and Vince Vermeul of Richland, grandson Dylan Vermeul and fiance Corryn Newlan of San Francisco, granddaughter Molly Tooley and husband Justin Tooley of Anchorage and granddaughter Tessa Hayden and husband Wyatt Hayden of Walla Walla.



Donations can be made to Heartlinks Hospice of Richland, WA.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store