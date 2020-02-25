|
Jean Louise (Claassen) Krehbiel, 83, died Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) at Newton Medical Center. She was born Oct. 15, 1936, in Newton, to Walter and Marie Claassen.
She married Donald Krehbiel Feb. 17, 1955, at Emmaus Mennonite Church, Whitewater. He preceded her in death on April 1, 2011.
Jean served as Deputy City Clerk for the city of Hesston for a year and a half before becoming the City Clerk in October 1976. She retired in July of 1994.
After retirement, she and Don enjoyed traveling in their RV. They were snowbirds, traveling to Texas, and enjoyed playing cards with the friends they made in their travels.
She is survived by her son, Devery (Vietta) Krehbiel of Hesston; daughter, Jill (Troy) Garver of Newton; seven grandchildren: Josh (Val) Garver and Jordan (Kirsten) Garver, both of Newton, Jacob (Lauren) Garver of Halstead, Jaci (Shawn) Robinson of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Kelly (Jennifer) Krehbiel of Kennewick, Washington, Jesse (Jeremiah) Forrest of Sacramento, California, and Kasey (Stacey) Krehbiel of Lebanon, Ohio; and 20 great- grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Norman (Judy) Claassen of Peabody; sister, Eileen (Bob) Knaussman of Emporia; in-laws, Meroe Graber of Moundridge, Richard Buterbaugh of Erie, Pennsylvania, and Kerry and Nancy Krehbiel of Hesston; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and in-laws: Arlan and Martha Krehbiel, Arthur, Vera, Elaine Krehbiel, Harry Graber and Anita Buterbaugh.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 29, 2020) at Petersen Funeral Home in Newton, with The Reverend Donna Voteau presiding. Private family burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Newton.
Memorials may be made to Asbury Park in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 25, 2020