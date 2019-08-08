Home

Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Heights United Methodist Church
Newton, KS
Resources
Jean Pauley


1931 - 2019
Jean Pauley Obituary
Jean Pauley, 88, died Tuesday (Aug. 6, 2019) at Newton Medical Center. She was born July 30, 1931, in Gypsum, to Thomas and Helen (Greenwood) Lauxman.

On April 8, 1951, she married Donald L. Pauley in Carlton; he survives of the home.

Jean was a longtime active member of the Trinity Heights United Methodist Church in Newton. Jean was a fixture in the Trinity Heights church kitchen, where she worked behind the scene and oversaw countless lunch, dinner and food preparation for most church events and funerals through the years.

She is survived by her husband, Donald of the home; sons, Michael Pauley and Mark and his wife Jo Pauley; and daughters, Joyce and her husband Jerry Roth and Nancy Koehn. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Bernice Delany and Doris Conley; her daughter-in-law, Lea Pauley; and son-in-law, Stan Koehn.

A memorial celebration of Jean's life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 10, 2019) at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church in Newton, with The Reverend Donna Voteau presiding. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date.

Memorials in Jean's memory may be left with the Trinity Heights United Methodist Church in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Aug. 8, 2019
