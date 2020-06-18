EL DORADO - Jean Work, 94, died Wednesday (June 17, 2020) at her home in El Dorado, Ks.
She was born on August 17, 1925 in Hesston, Kansas, the daughter of Alvin and Mabel Egy Barker. Jean was raised in the Hesston and Newton areas, graduating from Newton High School.
During World War II, Jean worked at Boeing Aircraft in Wichita. She married Alan Dale Work on November 10, 1944 in Walton, Kansas. They moved to Arkansas City, Kansas where they operated the skating rink in the 1950's. Returning to Newton, Jean went to beauty college in Wichita. They moved to El Dorado in 1964 and Jean operated a beauty shop out of her home for 30 years.
After retiring, Jean and Dale moved to Council Grove, Kansas where they lived for 16 years before returning to Newton. Dale died on January 14, 2008, shortly after which Jean moved to El Dorado.
Survivors include her son Michael Work and his wife Rebecca of El Dorado, Ks.; grandson Jeremiah Work and his wife Janna of Austin, Tx., great grandson Brenham Work of Austin; brother Duane Barker of Hesston, Ks.; sister Joan Seibel of Mesa, Az.; and Rebecca's children Cortney Taylor, Krista Vaughters, Shelby Karst, and Carlie Karst.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents; husband Dale; two brothers David and Morris Barker; and sister Betty Fultz.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday (June 20, 2020) at the Hesston City Cemetery in Hesston, Ks.
There will be no visitation or viewing.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
She was born on August 17, 1925 in Hesston, Kansas, the daughter of Alvin and Mabel Egy Barker. Jean was raised in the Hesston and Newton areas, graduating from Newton High School.
During World War II, Jean worked at Boeing Aircraft in Wichita. She married Alan Dale Work on November 10, 1944 in Walton, Kansas. They moved to Arkansas City, Kansas where they operated the skating rink in the 1950's. Returning to Newton, Jean went to beauty college in Wichita. They moved to El Dorado in 1964 and Jean operated a beauty shop out of her home for 30 years.
After retiring, Jean and Dale moved to Council Grove, Kansas where they lived for 16 years before returning to Newton. Dale died on January 14, 2008, shortly after which Jean moved to El Dorado.
Survivors include her son Michael Work and his wife Rebecca of El Dorado, Ks.; grandson Jeremiah Work and his wife Janna of Austin, Tx., great grandson Brenham Work of Austin; brother Duane Barker of Hesston, Ks.; sister Joan Seibel of Mesa, Az.; and Rebecca's children Cortney Taylor, Krista Vaughters, Shelby Karst, and Carlie Karst.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents; husband Dale; two brothers David and Morris Barker; and sister Betty Fultz.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday (June 20, 2020) at the Hesston City Cemetery in Hesston, Ks.
There will be no visitation or viewing.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kansan from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.