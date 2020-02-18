Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette "Jean" Kinser. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanette (Jean) Kinser, 72, of Newton, passed away on Friday (Feb. 14, 2020).



Jean was born Sept. 13, 1947, in Sedalia, Missouri, to Carl and Marie (Dietzel) Bruce. She went to school at Paseo High School in Kansas City, Missouri.



She married Irvin Kinser on Aug. 20, 1967, in Raytown, Missouri, and recently celebrated 52 years of marriage.



Jean worked in the optometric and medical field, and after six years as medical administrative assistant in neonatology, she retired from Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.



She is survived by husband, Irvin; sons, Geno and Sara Kinser, James Kinser, and Carl and Arlene Kinser; brother, Don and Myrna Bruce; and grandchildren: Skylar Blackburn, Courtney Kinser, Caitlyn Kinser, Shyann Higgins and Wyatt Higgins.



The family of Jean wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Pastor Jay Hawes, Angela Massad, Dr. Greg Nanney and Central Care Cancer Center staff.



Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) at Newton First Church of the Nazarene. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday at Newton First Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Jay Hawes officiating. A private family interment of ashes will occur at a later date.



Instead of flowers, donations can be made to Barclay College in Haviland or the . Jeanette (Jean) Kinser, 72, of Newton, passed away on Friday (Feb. 14, 2020).Jean was born Sept. 13, 1947, in Sedalia, Missouri, to Carl and Marie (Dietzel) Bruce. She went to school at Paseo High School in Kansas City, Missouri.She married Irvin Kinser on Aug. 20, 1967, in Raytown, Missouri, and recently celebrated 52 years of marriage.Jean worked in the optometric and medical field, and after six years as medical administrative assistant in neonatology, she retired from Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.She is survived by husband, Irvin; sons, Geno and Sara Kinser, James Kinser, and Carl and Arlene Kinser; brother, Don and Myrna Bruce; and grandchildren: Skylar Blackburn, Courtney Kinser, Caitlyn Kinser, Shyann Higgins and Wyatt Higgins.The family of Jean wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Pastor Jay Hawes, Angela Massad, Dr. Greg Nanney and Central Care Cancer Center staff.Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) at Newton First Church of the Nazarene. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday at Newton First Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Jay Hawes officiating. A private family interment of ashes will occur at a later date.Instead of flowers, donations can be made to Barclay College in Haviland or the . Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Kansan on Feb. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kansan Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.