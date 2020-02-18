|
Jeanette (Jean) Kinser, 72, of Newton, passed away on Friday (Feb. 14, 2020).
Jean was born Sept. 13, 1947, in Sedalia, Missouri, to Carl and Marie (Dietzel) Bruce. She went to school at Paseo High School in Kansas City, Missouri.
She married Irvin Kinser on Aug. 20, 1967, in Raytown, Missouri, and recently celebrated 52 years of marriage.
Jean worked in the optometric and medical field, and after six years as medical administrative assistant in neonatology, she retired from Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.
She is survived by husband, Irvin; sons, Geno and Sara Kinser, James Kinser, and Carl and Arlene Kinser; brother, Don and Myrna Bruce; and grandchildren: Skylar Blackburn, Courtney Kinser, Caitlyn Kinser, Shyann Higgins and Wyatt Higgins.
The family of Jean wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Pastor Jay Hawes, Angela Massad, Dr. Greg Nanney and Central Care Cancer Center staff.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) at Newton First Church of the Nazarene. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday at Newton First Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Jay Hawes officiating. A private family interment of ashes will occur at a later date.
Instead of flowers, donations can be made to Barclay College in Haviland or the . Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 18, 2020