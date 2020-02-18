Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Kinser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette "Jean" Kinser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette "Jean" Kinser Obituary
Jeanette (Jean) Kinser, 72, of Newton, passed away on Friday (Feb. 14, 2020).

Jean was born Sept. 13, 1947, in Sedalia, Missouri, to Carl and Marie (Dietzel) Bruce. She went to school at Paseo High School in Kansas City, Missouri.

She married Irvin Kinser on Aug. 20, 1967, in Raytown, Missouri, and recently celebrated 52 years of marriage.

Jean worked in the optometric and medical field, and after six years as medical administrative assistant in neonatology, she retired from Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

She is survived by husband, Irvin; sons, Geno and Sara Kinser, James Kinser, and Carl and Arlene Kinser; brother, Don and Myrna Bruce; and grandchildren: Skylar Blackburn, Courtney Kinser, Caitlyn Kinser, Shyann Higgins and Wyatt Higgins.

The family of Jean wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Pastor Jay Hawes, Angela Massad, Dr. Greg Nanney and Central Care Cancer Center staff.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) at Newton First Church of the Nazarene. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday at Newton First Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Jay Hawes officiating. A private family interment of ashes will occur at a later date.

Instead of flowers, donations can be made to Barclay College in Haviland or the . Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -