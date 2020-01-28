|
Jeffrey B. Smalley died Thursday (Jan. 23, 2020). He was born March 5, 1952, to Robert and Carroll (Royston) Smalley of Newton. He was the oldest of four children. Other siblings include Mike (Kendra) Smalley of Minnesota, David (Barbara) Smalley of San Diego, and Susan (Leon) Scott of Newton.
Jeff graduated from Newton High School in 1969. After graduation, he married Debbie Nebergal and worked at Hesston Corporation.
Jeff loved southern California and worked in the San Diego area for a few years before moving to Missouri. His roots in the Midwest drew him back to Newton, where he worked for Hall Industrial and later enjoyed marine and small engine mechanics.
Growing up, Jeff enjoyed Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, Troop #111, as well as all the latest water sports with his family. Hot rods, racing, and motorcycles were also of keen interest. Jeff enjoyed working on his motorcycle and visiting with friends at "the shed." He looked forward to the annual pheasant hunting trips with family and friends to western Kansas. Jeff was very personable and made many friends over the years. Not being one for technology, he would always prefer to strike up a conversation.
Jeff is survived by his daughter, Stacy Musser.
He was preceded in death by his son, Eric J. Smalley; and mother, Carroll Smalley.
Graveside services with family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 29, 2020) at Restlawn Cemetery, rural Newton, with Pastor Ted Veer presiding. Visitation with family will be 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 28, 2020) at Petersen Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to Meals on Wheels or Source of Light Ministries in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Jan. 28, 2020