Jeffrey Clinton Sturm, 69, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020.



He was born in Newton, Kansas to the Honorable Samuel H. Sturm and Betty Lou Sturm (nee DuFriend) on August 26, 1951. He attended Newton High School, graduating in 1969, and went on to attend Wichita State University, where he majored in political science. He then obtained a law degree from Washburn Law School. Jeff loved to travel, especially many memorable trips along Route 66 with his children. He earned a black belt in karate, rode motorcycles, and loved to go to car shows, concerts (especially the Beach Boys), church events, and family reunions. Jeff volunteered at the Sedgwick County Zoo, played in competitive baseball leagues, and was an avid sports fan, especially OU football. All his life Jeff stayed in contact with many childhood friends, and had fond memories of growing up in Newton. Jeff loved his family and loved spending time with his four children and five grandchildren.



Jeff is preceded in death by his brother, Samuel "Sammy" Sturm, and his father, the Honorable Samuel H. Sturm.



He is survived by his mother, Betty Lou Sturm, daughters Lindsey Sturm (Morgan, Courtlan, and Holland), Camille Allen and Claude (Haley and Macyn), Courtney Sturm, his son Alexander Sturm, his sister Lou Ann Ritchie and Jack, nephews Sam, Coleman, and Daniel Ritchie, as well as many friends and loved ones.



A graveside committal with COVID-19 Social Distance Protocols will be 2:00 p.m. Friday November 20, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery Newton with Pastor Brandon Eck presiding.



Memorials are suggested to The Gathering Church or Caring Hands Humane Society in care of Petersen Funeral Home.

