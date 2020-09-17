Jerry A. Friesen, 87, of North Newton Kansas died at home on September 11, 2020. He was born on January 22, 1933 in Salina KS to Inez and Arthur Friesen. Jerry was a loving husband; a beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather; a dear brother and an avid golfer. He was active in the church choir and with financial planning at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, and most recently was a resident of independent living, Kidron Bethel Village in North Newton.



Jerry graduated from Kansas State University in 1955 with a degree in Civil Engineering. He met Donna Voth in 1954, and they were married on December 27, 1955. During their life together they lived in 18 homes (including 3 parsonages) at locations as varied as Salina and Newton KS, the Philippines, Bellevue NE, Tucson AZ, and Columbus GA.



Jerry served as a pilot in the Air Force from 1955-1957. He worked for the Air Force civil service for the rest of his career, which culminated in his assignment as Deputy Base Civil Engineer at Robins AFB, GA.



After his retirement in 1989, he pursued his passion for golfing, with a lifetime achievement of 5 Aces (holes in one). He was also a tax preparer for H&R Block for 15 years, and for the IRS's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA) for over 11 years.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Donna Friesen of North Newton KS; his children Janelle Albertson of Auburn WA, Sharon (Keith) Penner of Newton KS, and Kent (Dawn) Friesen of Austin TX; his sister Paula Sauder of Emporia KS; his grandchildren Malcolm Gray, Jacob (EJ) Penner, Isaac Penner, Anika (Keith) Baker, Eli (Amanda) Friesen, and Elizabeth Friesen; and great grandchildren Sabrina and Karson Baker, and Ezekiel Friesen.



There will be a private family graveside service. Gifts/contributions can be made to Harry Hynes Hospice, Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, or Kidron Bethel Healthcare Benevolent Fund.

