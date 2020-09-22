

Jerry Albert Nightingale, 76, passed away peacefully at his home in Newton on Tuesday September 15th, 2020. Jerry was born in Newton to Elmer and Nellie Nightingale. Jerry was a loving husband, beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a dear brother.



Jerry was raised in Newton, graduating from Newton High School in 1962. He immediately enlisted in the US Marine Corp and served during Vietnam, returning home in 1966. He married the love of his life, Theresa (Terri) Lynne Havens of Newton on May 26th 1967.



Jerry was a lifelong weightlifter, avid musician, carpenter, and businessman. Jerry is probably best known for bringing modern-day weight training to the Newton area., opening the first weight-training facility first at the old YMCA, and later at the Newton Rec Center, Midwest Barbell Fitness Center and later, Bodyworks Unlimited.



Jerry was also a staple in the community as a musician, playing with his band Second Time Around at various festivals and events including the Newton High School 100th Anniversary. Jerry was also well known for applying his crafting abilities at various craft shows in the area.



As a business owner, Jerry ran a music store (Night Music), a gift shop (TJ's Menagerie), and the Newton Antique Mall, all in Newton. He was a member of both the local VFW and the American Legion. Jerry never met a stranger and gave both his time and his talents to anyone who asked.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his older sister, Geneva Mae Shive. He is survived by his wife Terri; their two sons, Curtis Lee of Salina (Michele), and Kelly J of Newton; a younger sister, Carrie Lee Ayers (Jim) of Olathe; four grandchildren: Damian Nightingale, Brittni Scott, Connor Nightingale, and Terrance Nightingale; two great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday September 23, 2020 at 10:30AM at First Church Of God Newton, Kansas. A private family burial will take place at a later time.



Memorials & Gifts to offset funeral expenses may be sent to the family c/o Petersen's Funeral Home.



