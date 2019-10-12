|
Jerry D. Hill, 83, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday (Oct. 9, 2019) at his home in Newton. He was born Oct. 18, 1935, in Newton, to Henry Sr. and Lillian (Jahnke) Hill; they preceded him in death. Jerry is also preceded in death by brothers, Henry Hill Jr. and Jim Hill; sisters, Arbutus Goldsberry, Bonnie Wagner, Connie Hill and Doris Jean Hill; and a son, Terry Hill.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Shirley (Schultz) Hill of Newton; son, Gary and (Vickie) Hill of Newton; daughters, Debra Fulton and Susan Ray, both of Kansas City; brother, Jay Hill of Wichita; sister, Peggy (Elmer) Enns of Texarkana, Texas; stepdaughter, Marlene (Ray) Wolsieffer of East Peoria, Illinois; and stepsons, Steve (Kim) Schultz of Texas and Jerry (Brenda) Schultz of Halstead. He is also survived by three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He served his country in the National Guard.
Jerry, while in high school, worked at a Superior Bakery in Newton. He went to work building homes in the Newton area with his father, so Hill & Son Builders was started. Years later, Jerry and Gary Royer formed a partnership to build homes in the Newton area. In 1978, Jerry & Gary continued Hill & Son Builders for 25 years until his retirement in 2001.
Jerry was a very active member in his church, First Church of God in Newton. He served on numerous Harvey County Boards, including Harvey County Habitat and Harvey County Builders Association.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rivercross Hospice, Harvey County Habitat for Humanity and First Church of God in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
There will be a celebration of life service at 10:30 a.m. Monday (Oct. 14, 2019) at First Church of God, 620 Fairview Ave. in Newton, with Pastor Clint McBroom presiding. Private family interment will be at a later date.
Published in The Kansan on Oct. 12, 2019