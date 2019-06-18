|
Jessie M. Fewin, 79, died Friday (June 14, 2019) at Newton Medical Center. She was born April 15, 1940, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, to Artlie and Mable (Jones) Green.
Jessie was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in Newton. She worked as an upholsterer in Newton for many years. She enjoyed spending time in the yard working her flowers and gardening. One of Jessie's greatest joys was spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Randy Fewin of Newton, Broc Fewin of Augusta and Andy Fewin of Chapman. She is also survived by her sister, Marilyn Tedlock of Hallowell and Shirley McCleary of Miami, Oklahoma. She is also survived by five grandchildren, one great-grandchild and three step-grandchildren.
Jessie is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Noble and Shorty Green; and sister, Betty Kittleman.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday (June 19, 2019) at Immanuel Baptist Church in Newton, with Pastor Mike Ronan presiding. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday (June 18, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Oswego Cemetery in Oswego.
Memorials are suggested to Good Shepherd Hospice in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on June 18, 2019