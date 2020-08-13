Jessie Marie (Sifuentez) Aranda, 77, returned to her heavenly home on August 4, 2020. Jessie lived a wonderful life enriched with love and happiness. Family was everything to Jessie.



Her journey began on January 3, 1943 in Newton, Kansas. She was the oldest of the 8 children of Ramona and Cosme (Joe) Sifuentez. Shortly after high school she met Ricardo Aranda. It has been said that she met Richard at a baseball game arranged by her uncle Felix. Ricardo and Jessie married in August of 1961. Jessie's first child Damian was born in June of 1962, then came Victoria in July of 1963 and not long after that Laura was born in July of 1964. Jessie's fourth child, Susana was born in December of 1971.



Jessie loved dancing and spending time with her 11 Grandchildren: Natasha, Tyler, Tanner, Victor, Veronica, Brittani, Brandon, Daniel, Eli, Caleb, Heidi and her 4 Great-Grandchildren: Delilah, Vincent, Santino and Colton.



Jessie is survived by her son Damian Luis Aranda and Kimberly of Lake Forest, CA, daughter Victoria Ann (Frydman) and Steven of Huntington Beach, CA, daughter Laura Ann (Weir) and Michael of Smyrna, GA, daughter Susana (Valdes) and Gabriel of Gilbert, AZ, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters: Victoria, Rickie, Mickie, Cecilia, Julie and brothers: Dario and Ruben, nieces, nephews and cousins. Jessie will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Richard for eternity.

