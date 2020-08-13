1/1
Jessie Marie (Sifuentez) Aranda
1943 - 2020
Jessie Marie (Sifuentez) Aranda, 77, returned to her heavenly home on August 4, 2020. Jessie lived a wonderful life enriched with love and happiness. Family was everything to Jessie.

Her journey began on January 3, 1943 in Newton, Kansas. She was the oldest of the 8 children of Ramona and Cosme (Joe) Sifuentez. Shortly after high school she met Ricardo Aranda. It has been said that she met Richard at a baseball game arranged by her uncle Felix. Ricardo and Jessie married in August of 1961. Jessie's first child Damian was born in June of 1962, then came Victoria in July of 1963 and not long after that Laura was born in July of 1964. Jessie's fourth child, Susana was born in December of 1971.

Jessie loved dancing and spending time with her 11 Grandchildren: Natasha, Tyler, Tanner, Victor, Veronica, Brittani, Brandon, Daniel, Eli, Caleb, Heidi and her 4 Great-Grandchildren: Delilah, Vincent, Santino and Colton.

Jessie is survived by her son Damian Luis Aranda and Kimberly of Lake Forest, CA, daughter Victoria Ann (Frydman) and Steven of Huntington Beach, CA, daughter Laura Ann (Weir) and Michael of Smyrna, GA, daughter Susana (Valdes) and Gabriel of Gilbert, AZ, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters: Victoria, Rickie, Mickie, Cecilia, Julie and brothers: Dario and Ruben, nieces, nephews and cousins. Jessie will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Richard for eternity.

Published in The Kansan on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 11, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Jesse she is in Heaven . she was such a beautiful woman I remember all the nights I spent over night in their home when we were teenagers. Poor Ramona and Cosme 9 kids and they showed me love like I was their kid. May God have them together. And you are in my prayers.
Rita Chavez
Friend
