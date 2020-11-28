Jim Anderson was born May 9, 1943 and passed away in his home in Fort Meyers, Florida on November 17, 2020.



He is survived by his wife Paulene Morrison Anderson, four children Jeff, Sam, Maggie, Joel, and two step-children Shelly Barnhart and Steve Morrison.



Jim lived part of his life in Newton, KS as well as serving for six years in the United States Army and six years in the Air Force. He enjoyed photography and worked most of his life in the photography industry. He is missed greatly by all family and friends.

