Jimmie Howard Benbrook was called home on Monday (Feb. 3, 2020) at Pine Village in Moundridge. Jim was born Dec. 13, 1926, in Kaw City, Oklahoma, to Jack Hardin and Ruth Calvert Hardin. He spent his early childhood years in the Osage Hills, in and around Perry, Cushing and Wild Horse, Oklahoma, where his stepfather, Howard Thomas Benbrook, was employed by the Shell Oil Company. Through the years, Jim would often say many of his fondest memories were of his early years in the Osage Hills of Oklahoma.



In the early '40s, Jim's stepfather was transferred by Shell Oil to Burrton. The family settled in Halstead, where Jim was enrolled in Halstead High School. During his high school years, Jim made many lifelong friends who continued to stay in touch and visit when they would return to Halstead. Jim's visitors blessed his children and grandchildren with stories of growing up with him and their other friends, as well as stories of the more colorful old-timers in the area.



Jim excelled in football and basketball, and was honored with selection to all-league and all-state teams; however, he always credited his success to others, including his teammates and coaches. During his schooling in Perry, Oklahoma, Jim was coached and played for Harold "Hump" Daniels, an Oklahoma Hall of Fame coach. While attending Halstead High School, Jim was an integral part of three state basketball teams and was the beneficiary of another great coach and mentor, Avy Masterson. The teams established a longstanding record of 51 straight victories that remained unbroken until the early 1990s. In recognition of this achievement, in 2012, the men of the 1944 and 1945 teams were honored with a reception in Topeka, where they were inducted into the Kansas Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame.



Upon graduation from high school in May 1945, Jim was immediately inducted into the United States Army at Fort Leavenworth. After completing basic training, Jim served in Germany with the 141st SC until he received an honorable discharge on Nov. 11, 1946, at Fort Meade, Maryland. While in the military, Jim petitioned the Harvey County court requesting his name be legally changed to Jimmie Howard Benbrook, honoring his stepfather's influence on his life.



Following his military discharge, Jim returned to Halstead, where he met Betty Ruth Perry. After a brief courtship, they were married on Aug. 3, 1947. The couple made their home in Halstead, where Jim worked as a painter and wallpaper hanger for over 65 years. Jim was privileged to have apprenticed under several older, reputable painters in Halstead who greatly influenced his life. As a result, he followed their examples over the years, generously providing minimal to no-cost home maintenance to many of the fixed income senior citizens in Halstead and surrounding communities.



Although Jim had earned his retirement, he continued to seek opportunities to help others in his community. In 2001, he became the Halstead Elementary Grade School's crossing guard, where he was known as "Mr. Ben-B" to his many new friends, who still remember his playful attitude, daily gifts of candy and gum, safety crossing talks, friendly greetings and gifts of gloves; because a child had arrived at school with cold hands and no gloves. In appreciation of his contributions to the students, as well as his contributions as a student-athlete, and later Kansas Hall of Fame member, Jim was given the first "Once a Dragon, Always a Dragon" award from Unified School District 440.

When he was not working as a crossing guard, Jim spent many hours refurbishing used and donated bicycles, which he subsequently donated to adults and children in the community. As an avid fan of Oklahoma University (OU), Jim also enjoyed watching OU football and basketball games, and reading newspaper articles about the school's teams.



Because Jim was such a humble man, it was hard for him to understand the importance and value of his character in other people's lives when they shared their appreciation to him for his help. Nevertheless, throughout his life, those in contact with Jim saw and recognized his spirit and genuine acts of kindness, as well as his ability to always make others feel like they were "somebody."



Jim and Betty lived in Halstead until Nov. 12, 2015, when they moved to Pine Village Memorial Home in Moundridge. After 70 years of marriage, Betty passed away on Aug. 15, 2017. Jim was also proceeded in death by his two sisters, Betty Jo (Hardin) Koehn and Doris Lorene (Benbrook) Gray; their husbands; and his parents.



Jim is survived by his children, Kathy Lynn (Richard) Durst of Moundridge; Danny Lee (Kathryn) Benbrook of North Newton and Mary Lisa (Kenneth) Unruh of Tucson, Arizona; as well as his grandchildren: Nancy Durst Estep, Ann Durst Evenson, Jennifer Durst Hazelton, Melissa Benbrook Titus, Amy Benbrook Newbery, Jeremy Unruh, Lisa Unruh Parker and Erin Unruh; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by a niece, several nephews, cousins and many friends.



Cremation has taken place, and according to Jim's wishes a private inurnment will be held at a later date.



