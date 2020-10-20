Jimmy Wayne Wickiser, 80, was born at home in Craig, Missouri, His parents were Ernest Garth Wickiser and Lillian Combs Wickiser. Along with his brother Clyde and sister Kay they enjoyed a lively and loving family. Jim died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Newton Comfort Care Home. Jimmy lived his last two years in long-term care due to Parkinson's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. He was exposed to Agent Orange during military service in Vietnam. He received excellent care from Comfort Care Homes and Good Shepherd Hospice.
Jimmy graduated from Smithville (MO) High School as captain of his high school basketball team. He graduated from University of Missouri with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. During his college years, he took time away for a three-year stint in the U.S. Army. He received his U.S. Air Force pilot's wings and began a career with the Air Force. He earned a master's degree in Electrical Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology. His career included serving as an aircraft commander of the KC135 at McConnell, a cargo pilot volunteering two tours of duty in Vietnam, working in communications engineering at Boeing.
He married his wife Susie in 1975 and delighted being stepfather to brothers Barry and Brad Marshall. They enjoyed travel, spending time with family in the U.S., the Philippines, and Indonesia. His hobbies included St. Louis Cardinals baseball, fitness, playing basketball, and reading history, environmental studies, and scientific journals. His lifelong passion for cars included owning a special car for 50 years, 1967 Shelby Cobra GT 350 fastback. He also engaged in many automotive projects. He spent a decade racing Formula Fords on oval tracks.
He was predeceased by his parents, infant sister Judith Elaine Wickiser, and his golfing-buddy brother Clyde Wickiser.
Jimmy is survived by his wife Susie; sister Kay (Michael) Bizelli, sister-in-law Pinkhan C.R. Warouw Wickiser of Jakarta, Indonesia.
Stepson Barry Marshall's family includes Stevii, Davis (Angela), and Jaron Marshall, and friend Soo-jim Kim.
Stepson Brad (Julie) Marshall have a blended family including Julian Marshall, Ellie Marshall, Tevin Berry, Jada Berry, Ty Berry, and Nicole Berry.
Other extended family members include Carolyn Charest, Lee and Sandy Charest, Debi and Doug Kemper, Michelle Marshall, Michele and Corey Janssens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to the Salvation Army Harvest of Love or Trinity Heights United Methodist Church.
The service celebrating the life of Jimmy Wickiser is Saturday, October 24, 2020, 11 a.m., at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, There will be a Zoom option. Those attending in person will respect the COVID-19 requirements of social distancing. Mask wearing will be required.
