Joan C. Dallan, 75, died Nov. 15, 2019, in Newton. She was born Dec. 10, 1943, in Columbia, Missouri, to Arnold and Edna (Carter) Bloch.



Joan was a member of the Catholic Church and retired from National Beef in Liberal as a Safety Director. She enjoyed researching family history and genealogy, cooking - especially baking - and spending time with her loving family and friends. She also had a special love for her dogs who were constant companions during her illness.



She is survived by her partner of 28 years, Juan M. Conde; a son, Ryan M. Dallan; daughter, R. Michelle and her husband Ryan Alston; brother, David Bloch; and sister, Audrey Mendoza. She is also survived by four grandchildren.



Joan is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.



A private family service was held in Omaha, Nebraska, followed by a private family interment in the Calvary Cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska.



Memorials in Joan's name may be made to Michelle Alston, 8109 Gold, Omaha, NE 68124.