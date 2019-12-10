Joan C. Dallan, 75, died Nov. 15, 2019, in Newton. She was born Dec. 10, 1943, in Columbia, Missouri, to Arnold and Edna (Carter) Bloch.
Joan was a member of the Catholic Church and retired from National Beef in Liberal as a Safety Director. She enjoyed researching family history and genealogy, cooking - especially baking - and spending time with her loving family and friends. She also had a special love for her dogs who were constant companions during her illness.
She is survived by her partner of 28 years, Juan M. Conde; a son, Ryan M. Dallan; daughter, R. Michelle and her husband Ryan Alston; brother, David Bloch; and sister, Audrey Mendoza. She is also survived by four grandchildren.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
A private family service was held in Omaha, Nebraska, followed by a private family interment in the Calvary Cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska.
Memorials in Joan's name may be made to Michelle Alston, 8109 Gold, Omaha, NE 68124.
Published in The Kansan on Dec. 10, 2019