Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Dallan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan C. Dallan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan C. Dallan Obituary
Joan C. Dallan, 75, died Nov. 15, 2019, in Newton. She was born Dec. 10, 1943, in Columbia, Missouri, to Arnold and Edna (Carter) Bloch.

Joan was a member of the Catholic Church and retired from National Beef in Liberal as a Safety Director. She enjoyed researching family history and genealogy, cooking - especially baking - and spending time with her loving family and friends. She also had a special love for her dogs who were constant companions during her illness.

She is survived by her partner of 28 years, Juan M. Conde; a son, Ryan M. Dallan; daughter, R. Michelle and her husband Ryan Alston; brother, David Bloch; and sister, Audrey Mendoza. She is also survived by four grandchildren.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

A private family service was held in Omaha, Nebraska, followed by a private family interment in the Calvary Cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska.

Memorials in Joan's name may be made to Michelle Alston, 8109 Gold, Omaha, NE 68124.
Published in The Kansan on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -