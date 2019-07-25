Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Committal
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Halstead City Cemetery
Halstead, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Osbourn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn Osbourn


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn Osbourn Obituary
JoAnn (Reaves) Osbourn, 86, died Sunday (July 21, 2019) at Newton Medical Center. She was born May 30, 1933, in Ravenden, Arkansas, to Frank and Lucille (Shull) Reaves.

JoAnn's family moved to Halstead when she was 5 and she spent her school years there, active as a cheerleader, drum major and participant in high school plays. After graduation in 1951, she attended Wichita State University. JoAnn worked for the Santa Fe Railroad (in Emporia and Newton) beginning in 1956, and retired in 1988 as Chief Clerk to the Trainmasters.

She served as Treasurer of the Brotherhood of Railway Clerks for many years, was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, was recipient of the RSVP Sunshine Award from Harvey County and received the President's Call to Service Award from the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation.

JoAnn married Herman "Swede" Osbourn on Sept. 1, 1991. He preceded her in death in 2018. In addition to her husband, JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers: Paul, Gene, Lloyd and Frank Reaves; and one sister, Kathleen Moore.

Survivors include nephews, Paul Reaves and Edgar Adrian; and step-grandchildren, Brooke Gonzalez and Eric Ramsey.

A graveside committal service will be 10 a.m. Friday (July 26, 2019) at Halstead City Cemetery in Halstead. Services by Petersen Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now