JoAnn (Reaves) Osbourn, 86, died Sunday (July 21, 2019) at Newton Medical Center. She was born May 30, 1933, in Ravenden, Arkansas, to Frank and Lucille (Shull) Reaves.
JoAnn's family moved to Halstead when she was 5 and she spent her school years there, active as a cheerleader, drum major and participant in high school plays. After graduation in 1951, she attended Wichita State University. JoAnn worked for the Santa Fe Railroad (in Emporia and Newton) beginning in 1956, and retired in 1988 as Chief Clerk to the Trainmasters.
She served as Treasurer of the Brotherhood of Railway Clerks for many years, was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, was recipient of the RSVP Sunshine Award from Harvey County and received the President's Call to Service Award from the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation.
JoAnn married Herman "Swede" Osbourn on Sept. 1, 1991. He preceded her in death in 2018. In addition to her husband, JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers: Paul, Gene, Lloyd and Frank Reaves; and one sister, Kathleen Moore.
Survivors include nephews, Paul Reaves and Edgar Adrian; and step-grandchildren, Brooke Gonzalez and Eric Ramsey.
A graveside committal service will be 10 a.m. Friday (July 26, 2019) at Halstead City Cemetery in Halstead. Services by Petersen Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on July 25, 2019