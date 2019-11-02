Home

Old Mission Mortuary/Cemetery/Crematory - Wichita
3424 E. 21st Street N.
Wichita, KS 67208
316-686-7311
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
First Free Evangelical Church
JoAnn "Jo" Pulliam


1934 - 2019
JoAnn "Jo" Pulliam Obituary
JoAnn 'Jo' Pulliam, 85, passed away Oct. 25, 2019. She was born March 14, 1934, in Little River to Sam and Carol Perry.

Jo retired from the Sedgwick County Police Department and faithfully attended and served First Free Evangelical Church in Wichita.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son Jon Todd Pulliam; and sister, Mary Jean Brown.

She is survived by her sister, Laetta Hudson; niece, Kay Thompson; nephews Ralph Loomis, Matthew Brown and Butch Hudson; and, adopted by her heart, Kate Nykamp and family of Bakersfield, California.

Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday (Nov. 8, 2019) at First Free Evangelical Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.Oldmissionmortuary.com.

In lieu of flowers, send a memorial in her name to where your heart chooses.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 2, 2019
