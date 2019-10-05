Home

Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
2000 - 2019
Jodi Lynn Tillman, 19, died Wednesday (Oct. 2, 2019) at Wesley Medical Center as the results of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

She was born May 4, 2000, in Newton, to Kemery Bartlett. She was raised in Newton by her parents, David and Janelle (Bartlett) Tillman.

Jodi attended Newton High School. She was a girl with a big heart, especially for animals. She volunteered her time at the Caring Hands Humane Society. She was a good friend and was always there for her friends with a shoulder to cry on and ear to listen. Many times, her family had a place for her friends to temporally stay at their home.

Jodi is survived by her birth mother, Kemery Bartlett of Wichita; grandparents, David and Janelle Tillman of Newton; and three brothers, John W. Worthey, Morrison Bartlett and Christopher.

She is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

A gathering and visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Monday (Oct. 7, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home. The family will be present from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Private family interment will take place.

Memorials are suggested to Caring Hands Humane Society in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Oct. 5, 2019
