Joe Hurst, former machinist and longtime resident of Newton and Peabody, died unexpectedly on May 5, 2020 at the age of 64.



Joe is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lisa "The War Department" Hurst (Hammann), his children Michael (Jenny) Hurst, Nolan (Stephanie) Hurst, and Rob (Abby) Turner, all of Peabody. Grandchildren Aiden, Ava, and Kymbree, one sister, and three brothers. Joe was born in Tennessee on November 30, 1955 and moved to Kansas at a young age. He graduated from Cloud County Community College in 1976 and Peabody-Burns High School in 1974.



On June 1st 1978, he married the love of his life, Lisa Hammann.



Joe was a devoted father, husband, grandfather, and friend, as well as a member of the USSSA softball hall of fame. The biggest Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, and Kansas Jayhawks fan around, Joe was an avid golfer, softball player, and a fierce competitor in all areas of life. Joe was always happy to let his beloved wife dote on him, who did it graciously. He loved cheering on his favorite teams surrounded by all of his rowdy friends. Joe, along with his wife, only wished they had as much fun as it appeared to passersby.



Joe and Lisa, were special friends to children and animals alike, and adopted multiples, both human and of the furry kind. Joe never hesitated in helping neighborhood kids obtain the necessary sports equipment, whether shoes, gloves, or uniforms. Joe's big heart touched the life of many and he will be missed.

