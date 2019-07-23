|
|
Joe Young, 76, died Thursday (July 18, 2019) at Newton Medical Center. He was born May 6, 1943, in Dyers, Tennessee, to Thettus G. and Mary J. (McGhee) Young. He was married Sept. 30, 1967, to Lilly (Leanna Powell) Young; she survives.
Joe was a United States Navy veteran and worked as a long haul truck driver for 51 years prior to his retirement. He enjoyed spending time watching old Westerns on television. He was a fan of country music and enjoyed road trips through Missouri. Joe looked forward to spending time with his loving family and friends and he loved to spoil his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Many people will remember Joe's lawnmower shop in Peabody, where he worked on and sold mowers. His shop allowed him the time to do what he loved most, visiting with his customers.
He is survived by his wife of the home; and sons, Tony Young and David Young, both of Newton. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren, and was looking forward to meeting his sixth great-grandchild who is on the way.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and one sister.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday (July 25, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with Navy Honors will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Newton. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday (July 24, 2019) at the funeral home, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Kansan on July 23, 2019